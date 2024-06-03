Reverse advent calendar drive shifts Christmas focus back to giving

Christmas being the season of giving is especially true for the 200 families who participated in Maitland's reverse advent calendar drive last year.
At the helm of the drive is coordinator Michelle Harvey, who is putting the call out now for participants for this year's drive, and sponsors to cover costs of the boxes.
The drive has participants filling a box with 24 items rather than taking 24 items from a traditional advent calendar.
Each participant will receive a box and a list of things to put inside, curated by Maitland Region Community Support (MRCS).
All participants need to do is fill the box and drop it off to a collection point before December 12, and it will go to a Maitland family in need with the help of MRCS.
Ms Harvey said the reverse advent calendar flips the idea of receiving a present on its head.
"The reverse advent calendar was started a few years ago by a lady called Heather Luttrell, she's based at a church in Ballarat and basically she was noticing that Christmas was all about receiving and she wanted to put the focus back on giving," she said.
"So instead of, with your traditional advent calendars you take something out of it every day for 24 days, her idea was that you should put something into a box for 24 days and by the end of that 24 days you've got a box full of food and toiletries."
Lots of communities across Australia now take part in the initiative.
By working with MRCS, Ms Harvey said the boxes get to exactly who most needs them in the community.
She is putting the call out now about it so sponsors and participants can avoid the Christmas rush.
"Last year we found there were quite a few people who [found] it was really hectic around Christmas time," Ms Harvey said.
"I want to get boxes out to people in October rather than in December so they're able to get started early and tick that one off their list and know that they've done a good deed well before Christmas," she said.
Last year, 200 boxes were donated with more than two tonnes of food, and they year before that 40 boxes were donated.
The call is out for local business or donors to sponsor the boxes for the boxes, as each box costs $1 to make and $2 to transport from Ballarat, and Ms Harvey is hoping to order 300 boxes this year which will cost $900.
Get it touch by emailling michelle.harvey@mn.catholic.edu.au or joining the Facebook group www.facebook.com/groups/maitlandreverseadventcalendardrive.
