Applications open for council's new look grants program

Maitland City Council has launched its new look community grants program, with individuals and community groups now able to apply for grants that support local initiatives.
The community grants program policy was adopted by the council on Tuesday, May 28, enhancing the program with refined policies, guidelines and an improved application process.
The revised policy has been informed by key stakeholder consultation, extensive research and benchmarking.
The policy provides financial support for local community based organisations, groups and individuals to assist with projects that meet community needs and benefit residents in the community.
Maitland council's community and recreation manager Darren Crumpler said the updates reflect council's commitment to social justice, equity and civic engagement, aiming to better align with the community's needs.
"We encourage community organisations, groups and individuals to take advantage of these grant opportunities to bring their projects to life and contribute to a vibrant Maitland," he said.
Applicants can now apply for three grant programs: Community Projects Grants Program, Community Celebrations Grants Program and Individual Development Grants.
Applications will close on Friday, July 5 2024. Details on each of the Community Grants Programs can be found below. For more information and to apply, visit mait.city/communitygrants.
Community Projects Grants Program (formerly known as Annual Community Grants)
The Community Projects Grant aims to build sustainable local communities and enhance the wellbeing and development of the Maitland community through three distinctive subcategories: Community Strengthening, Creative Community and Healthy Active Living. For more information on the Community Projects Grant and to apply, visit mait.city/CommunityProjectsGrants.
Community Celebrations Grants Program (formerly known as Commemorative and Recognised Days Grants)
The Community Celebrations Grants Program supports groups and community organisations to run events and activities that encourage community participation and involvement, promote leadership and develop a strong sense of belonging. It has two distinctive subcategories including Commemorative Days and Recognised Days and Weeks. For more information on the Community Celebrations Grants Program and to apply, visit mait.city/CommunityCelebrationsGrants.
Individual Development Grants Program (formerly known as High Achievers Grants)
The Individual Development Grants Program is designed to support individuals or teams representing the Maitland LGA in sporting endeavours at national or international levels and to support professional development opportunities for artists or small project opportunities. It has two distinctive subcategories: Sports and Creative Arts. For more information on the Individual Development Grants and to apply, visit mait.city/IndividualDevelopmentGrants.
