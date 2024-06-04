Pet of the week: Playful pup Rosie is seeking a loving home to call hers

Meet Rosie, a playful pup looking for a family to call her own.
Though she has lived and waited in a shelter for more than 300 restless days, this playful pup still longs to bring joy with her goofy antics and boundless energy.
As an energetic one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rosie adores playing with her toys.
She's always up for a game of fetch, especially if it involves treats or the gift of more toys.
Always exploring, Rosie enjoys walks, playing with water, and training sessions with her humans.
During the latter, she proves to be particularly sharp, excelling in all her lessons with the help of some positive reinforcement.
Rosie would thrive with a fully fenced yard in a home she can explore to her heart's content, dreaming only of a comfortable bed and lots of love from a new human family.
While she can be a bit excitable when meeting new friends and family members, Rosie is eager to learn new skills and responds extremely well to treats.
If you feel like this energetic, loving pup has a place in your family and home, contact the Hunter Shelter at (02) 4939 1555.
You can also visit her any time from Tuesdays to Sundays (9.30 am to 3.30pm).
The Hunter shelter is closed on Mondays and public holidays.
