Mark Hughes launches Gillieston Heights IGA's beanies for brain cancer

Mark Hughes has paid a visit to Lovey's IGA Gillieston Heights to launch this year's beanies for brain cancer.
The 2024 designs, which officially went on sale on June 1, are chocolate brown and a multi-coloured chunky knit.
Lovey's IGA Gillieston Heights store manager Samantha Ryan said Mark comes in every year to see the IGA team and customers.
"It's a good cause to help out, we're more than happy to help the Mark Hughes Foundation, we have for the last couple of years," she said.
"We've sold through quite a few, I think we sold through 30 on the first day and about 35 on the second day. I think when the footy round hits that's when a lot of people start going I need a beanie."
The beanies are $25 each and the money goes towards vital research to improve treatments for brain cancer patients, and to find a cure.
In Maitland, beanies can be purchased at IGAs in Gillieston Heights, East Maitland and Telarah, and Lowes at Green Hills and Maitland.
Get a beanie before heading to McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday, June 16 for the Knights vs Panthers game as it's the Beanie for Brain Cancer Round.
