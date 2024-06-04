Gresford's Lachlan Richardson to lead NSW in bull riding State of Origin

The country is gearing up for not one, but two Origin events this week, with team rosters now announced for the 2024 PBR Australia Monster Energy Origin Series, kicking off in Brisbane on June 8.
Modelled after the State of Origin rugby series, the trio of events will see a 10-rider roster each represent Team New South Wales, captained by Gresford's Lachlan Richardson and Team Queensland at the state versus state bull riding showdown.
Following the opening round at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Saturday, Origin II will be held in Newcastle on June 22, before closing in Cairns on July 13, where the nation's supreme bull riding powerhouse will be determined.
Since the series inception in 2019, Team Queensland has dominated the dirt, securing four Origin victories under their belt.
With six talented riders also debuting for Team New South Wales in Brisbane, captain and seven-time PBR World Finals qualifier Lachlan Richardson is hopeful that 2024 will be the year they secure their first Origin victory.
"Origin is very special and there is something about putting that jersey on for your home state," said Richardson, who is currently sitting No.2 in the Australian National Standings.
"It's going to be a good couple of events. Every bull, every opportunity, we've got to make the most of so we can win."
Dungog's Thomas Hudson has also made the team.
The 2023 PBR Australia Champion and Team Queensland captain Macaulie Leather is determined to ensure they remain undefeated for another consecutive year.
He will be joined by some of the league's standout riders, including his younger brother Boston Leather, currently the top-ranked rider in the Australian National Standings, and Braydon Wellby (Townsville, Queensland) who holds the No.3 spot. Both will be making their Origin debuts in this first round.
"Origin has always been very big in our household," said Leather.
"Dad grew up playing footy and we played ourselves until we started riding bulls. So, to have something like the Origin in our sport, it's very cool, and to be captaining the team is an unreal feeling."
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said it is "truly anyone's game" heading into the Brisbane opener, and with $30k in prize money up for grabs at each Origin event, riders will certainly be laying it all on the line.
"Team Queensland will be looking to defend their undefeated title, while Team New South Wales will be determined to even out the playing field," said Mr Young.
"Both Team Queensland and Team New South Wales boast a great mix of new and experienced riders, so everyone is eager to see who will clinch the first event win on June 8."
