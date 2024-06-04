Central Maitland car chase ends with ute on the river bank

A police pursuit through Central Maitland has ended dramatically with a ute being ground to a halt on the banks on the Hunter River.
Photographs taken by onlookers reveal the vehicle precariously perched on the edge of a levee bank close to the water.
Witnesses have reported seeing police cars and motorbikes chasing the ute through Hunter Street on Tuesday, June 4, and tearing past All Saints' students at their Odd Street playground.
More to come.
