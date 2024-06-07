Maitland netball rep teams aim to match last year's senior state title success

Maitland's open netball representative team is hoping to match or better last year's top three finish at the NSW Senior Netball titles over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Hosting the event last year, Maitland finished third in Champions Division against the state's best narrowly missing out on finishing runners up behind champions Newcastle.
Most of the team will be back for the weekend along with U-17 and U-15 representative teams who will both be competing in Division 2.
The Under-17s were 8th in Division 2 last season and the Under-15s were 12th in Division 2.
Maitland Netball Association president Marette Huckerby said the teams were selected in November last year and had been training weekly since February in a major commitment.
Huckerby said all three teams were confident of success and most of the open team were back to go match or go better on their results last year.
"We are hoping the open team can go one better and bring home the champions blue patch for us," she said.
There are three changes from last season's team with Stacey McCarthy, Sam Keogh and Ava Murdoch coming into the team.
Kurri Kurri and Cessnock open and Under-15s are in Div 3. Cessnock's 17s are in Div 2 and Kurri's in Div 3.
