Rugby union state championships set to boost Maitland economy

Maitland will play host to the NSW Junior Rugby Union State Championships for under 15 boys this June long weekend.
Marcellin Park at Lorn will host 18 teams from across NSW, which will bring in approximately 2000 visitors to Maitland.
Maitland Junior Rugby Club committee member Sarah Strachan said Maitland hasn't hosted a state championship since 2018.
"There's going to be quite a large injection of people coming into town over the weekend and we've been promoting all of the local venues for teams to utilise for their team dinners," she said.
"From a town perspective it's going to bring a really great tourism injection."
Ms Strachan said the committee estimated that each team is likely to bring between 75 to 100 people with them.
"From the players, coaching staff and their families, they're booking out all of the accommodation we have available," she said.
The Hunter Valley team goes by the name Hunter Wildfires and is a squad made up of juniors from the Hunter Rugby Union Association.
"They're a really strong team that have been performing really well in their trial matches so we're feeling pretty optimistic that they'll do well," Ms Strachan said.
"It's a tough competition and it's very competitive but we're feeling positive."
The Hunter Wildfires will compete in pool b against Central Coast, Far North Coast and Central North.
Kicking off at 11.10am on Saturday, the Hunter Wildfires will go up against the Central North, before battling it out against the Central Coast at 2.10pm.
On Sunday, the Hunter Wildfires will play against the Far North Coast at 11am.
The Hunter Wildfires will also be competing for the country championships, which is an opportunity for the players to get picked in the country NSW team.
"It's a great opportunity for the boys and it becomes a pathway for them to go on to possible further representation," Ms Strachan said.
The state championship matches will be held on Monday and Ms Strachan said the fields are looking in fine condition.
"We've fixed up a number of facilities so they're at the standard where we can hold events like the state championships, including our coffee shop which recently got a face lift," she said.
