Our History

Greta's first migrants arrived in a bus convoy

By Alek Schulha
June 9 2024 - 12:55pm
The convoy of buses from Bathurst. Picture M Hawryluk Collection.
June 8, 2024 sees the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first 600 displaced and stateless persons at the Greta Migrant Camp. Their arrival was a major event in Australia's (and Maitland's) migrant history.

