Greta's first migrants arrived in a bus convoy

Part of the site, between Allandale and Greta, was once owned by Molly Morgan, a convict who helped lay the foundations of the future Maitland. Molly built Maitland's first hotel, became the owner of several properties and cattle herds and was known as 'the Queen of the Hunter'. She died on her property in 1835 and is buried in an unmarked grave on Mount Molly Morgan, 'her' mountain.