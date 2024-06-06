Your guide to Maitland this weekend - art exhibitions and Greta camp event

CAMP ANNIVERSARY
GRETA
Head to the Greta Arts & Sports Community Hall on Saturday, June 8 at 11am for the Greta Migrant Camp 75th Anniversary Celebration. The free event is a chance to commemorate the beginning of the camp 75 years ago, catch up with old friends and honour the survival of the families who came to Australia after the war.
FEATHERS AND FUR
MORPETH GALLERY
Come along to Morpeth Gallery for a unique opportunity to meet some of Australia's top wildlife artists. Watch them paint, view their original works and find your next favourite piece. The exhibition is open from Saturday to Monday from 10am to 5pm. You can also enjoy displays by the Hunter Valley Finch Club showcasing their impressive collection of finches.
SETTLED/UNSETTLED
MRAG
Don't miss the Settled/Unsettled exhibition's final days at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Featuring the works of Kathrin Longhurst, Mehwish Iqbal, Angus McDonald and Penny Byrne, Settled/Unsettled delves into the themes of war and cultural displacement through the experiences of asylum seekers, refugees and migrants. The gallery is open from 9am to 4pm Tuesday to Sunday. Visit mrag.org.au to see current exhibitions.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Bring the family for Free Art Sunday from 10am to 12pm on Sunday at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. Activities cater to kids of all ages, providing an opportunity for everyone to unleash their creativity. Each activity lasts about half an hour with art tutors on hand to guide parents and children through interactive art making activities. Visit https://www.mymaitland.com.au/event/free-art-sunday for more information.
HERITAGE FEST
CHURCH STREET
Don't miss Maitland Heritage Festival, on from June 14 to 29. The free family fun day on Sunday, June 16 will feature lots of family activities and historical entertainment from 10am to 3pm, and the dinner party on June 14 will have good food, entertainment and raffle prizes. Find out more at maitlandheritagefest.com.au.
