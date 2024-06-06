Exhibition shines a spotlight on Greta Migrant Camp

To mark 75 years since Greta Migrant Camp opened, Maitland Regional Museum has curated a spectacular exhibition showing the ins and outs of life at the camp.
The exhibition, called Greta Camp 75 Years Freedom Family Friends Future, features hundreds of old photographs, European clothing and fabric displays, written memories from those who lived in the camp and displays of items from the camp, such as medical supplies.
On until June 30, it's the perfect chance for descendants of people who lived in the camp and community members alike to find out more about this important part of Maitland's history.
Maitland Regional Museum president Janece McDonald said the exhibition is about the experience of people who lived in the migrant camp.
"The exhibition is called Greta 75 Years Freedom Family Friends and Future, and that's what it's about, it's about leaving Europe as displaced persons and arriving in the middle of nowhere in Australia in an army camp, up to 17 nationalities in the one place," she said.
"What we have here is mainly pictures and some stories, and we have a lot of stories by previous people that were at Greta to read, we have a couple of videos, again stories of people who were either born [in] or came to Greta.
"It's a trip down memory lane for people who have relations with Greta, but it's an education for the younger people who might not know anything about how these people came to Australia."
The exhibition was curated by Julie-Anne O'Donohue and Janece McDonald, with digitisation by David Sciffer and cartography by Lawrence Henderson.
Dr McDonald said there has been a lot of interest in the exhibition from younger people who had family in the camp.
"We're getting a lot of interest from younger people, they're saying 'oh my grandfather was born at Greta', or 'my grandparents were there', and they're coming in and trying to put into context their lives and learning more about it," she said.
Visitors to the museum have even been able to point out their own parents and family members in some of the exhibition's pictures.
Dr McDonald said the migrants brought a lot to Maitland and the Hunter.
"A lot of people went down Newcastle way, but on the same token a lot of people settled in Greta and Maitland, and especially in Horseshoe Bend and Louth Park, and what they brought to Maitland was... I think I could say Maitland was multicultural in the 50s and 60s before the word was ever coined."
See the exhibition at the museum in Brough House, 73 Church Street, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 3pm until June 30.
Weekday group bookings and school visits can be arranged by contacting maitlandrmuseum@gmail.com.
