Valley Aquatic swimmers clean up at winter championships

Valley Aquatic Club has come home from last weekend's winter championships with 74 medals and four district records broken.
With 42 swimmers taking part, it was the largest and most successful team the club had ever sent to the Coast and Valley Swimming Association winter championships.
The stand-out performance from the event was by Charlie Potts, breaking the CVSA records for 13 years boys 200m backstroke, 100m individual medley, 100m backstroke and 50m backstroke.
Valley Aquatic Club president Luke Potts said the swimmer's results were outstanding.
"This is our most successful, however it is also our biggest team we've ever sent to Coast and Valley championships," he said.
"The success, it astounded us, but that's the result of the kids' hard work as well, they're the ones training at 5am and sometimes backing it up at 5 o'clock in the afternoon as well, so the rewards were there to be had and they were good enough to get them."
The Valley Aquatic team won 26 gold medals, 24 silver medals and 24 bronze medals.
The 42 swimmers competed in 274 individual swims, with 238 of those swims being personal bests for the swimmers and 34 new Valley Aquatic records set.
The championship was held at Peninsula Leisure Centre, Woy Woy from Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2.
Potts, who is record-breaker Charlie's dad, said his son did an exceptional job.
"He swam 13 events across the Friday night, Saturday, Sunday. He swam two relays and 11 individual events and walked away with 11 personal best times and four Coast and Valley records," he said.
Potts said Valley Aquatic Club is well supported by Maitland Aquatic Centre and its squad program, headed by Ben Seamer and supported by Jack Ray who dedicate countless hours to the swimmers.
"Our membership base is continuing to grow, we are very, very well supported by Maitland Aquatic Centre and their squad program, and Valley Aquatic Club is continuing to benefit directly from the success of the squad program," he said.
Valley Aquatic Club is holding its short course meet on Sunday, June 16, and it will be the club's largest ever carnival with 212 competitors swimming, and 55 of those from Valley Aquatic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.