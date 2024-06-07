The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Valley Aquatic swimmers clean up at winter championships

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
June 7 2024 - 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Valley Aquatic Club swimmers at 2024 CVSA winter championships at Woy Woy. Picture supplied
Valley Aquatic Club swimmers at 2024 CVSA winter championships at Woy Woy. Picture supplied

Valley Aquatic Club has come home from last weekend's winter championships with 74 medals and four district records broken.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.