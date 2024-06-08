NNSW Football extend premier league seasons as washed-out fixtures pile up

Northern NSW Football (NNSWF) has extended its premier competition seasons by one week due to a backlog of washed-out fixtures.
A catch-up weekend has been added to NPL Men (August 3-4), NPL Women (August 17-18) and League One (August 3-4).
The NPL Men's grand final will now be played on September 14 and the Women's championship decider on September 15, both one week after the original date.
The NPL Men and Northern League One promotion and relegation play-offs, reintroduced this year, have also been shifted back by one week to September 7.
NNSWF general manager football operations Liam Bentley told ACM there were "hundreds and hundreds" of washed-out games needing to be rescheduled.
Some teams have up to four games still to catch up.
"There was a growing number of games that had been double rescheduled and potentially triple rescheduled, games that because the wet weather has been so consistent that even catch-up games are being washed out," Bentley said.
"That's what's caused much of the issues, the fact that we can't even catch up on the games that we're trying to catch up on as more get washed out, so it's piling on more and more games by the week."
Clubs may also be directed to move home matches to Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Meanwhile, Newcastle Olympic have moved to top of the NPLW ladder on Wednesday night with a 3-0 win over Adamstown.
Elodie Dagg, Jemma House and Sophie Walmsley all got on the scoresheet at Darling Street Oval. Olympic improved to 27 points, one ahead of Broadmeadow (26).
Maitland are third on 24 points with two games in hand over Olympic and Magic.
