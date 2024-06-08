Maitland netballers off to great start at NSW senior titles

Maitland's Under-15s sit on top of the table while the open team are fourth after the opening day of the NSW Senior Netball titles on Saturday.
The Under-15s are unbeaten with five wins and a draw to top the Division 2 table, equal on nine points with Gosford.
The open team are fourth with five and wins and a draw in the top flight Champions Division, two points behind an unbeaten trio of Northern Suburbs, Hills Districts and reigning champions Newcastle.
Maitland were third at last year's state titles, which they hosted.
Maitland Under-17s are 13th with two wins and four losses in Division 2, while Cessnock are off to a flier sitting ninth with three wins and two losses.
In the Under-15s, Maitland started the tournament with a 12-12 draw with Dubbo, but won their next five games beating Canberra (22-13), Inner West (24-12), Hastings Valley (25-14), Callaghan District (19-14).
They start Sunday with a game against Campden District.
In Opens, Maitland have wins against Randwick (21-14), Manly Warringah (20-17), Woy Woy (22-16), Charlestown (22-15), Gosford (15-13).
They were defeated 23-11 by Newcastle.
Maitland Under-17s started with wins against Westlakes (22-13) and Dubbo (24-12), followed by a cliff hanging 22-21 loss to Hawkesbury. Losses to Barellan District, Orange and Collamon followed.
Cessnock had wins against Charlestown (19-15), St George (18-17), Leeton (24-12), and a narrow 19-18 loss to Lakeside and 19-12 defeat by Inner West.
Cessnock are second in Opens Division 3 with five wins and a loss. Kurri Kurri are 16th with two wins and four losses.
Cessnock are top of the table with five wins from five games in Under-15 Division 3, while Kurri Kurri are 11th with one win and four losses.
Kurri Kurri are yet to record a win in Under-17 Division 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.