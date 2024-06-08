The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland netballers off to great start at NSW senior titles

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 9 2024 - 9:47am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Under-15s are on top of the Division 2 table after day one at the NSW Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied.
Maitland Under-15s are on top of the Division 2 table after day one at the NSW Senior Netball titles. Picture supplied.

Maitland's Under-15s sit on top of the table while the open team are fourth after the opening day of the NSW Senior Netball titles on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.