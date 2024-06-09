Is anything original anymore?

Current popular culture has me wondering if we're just about running out of new ideas.
In creative avenues at least, it seems most new release films are either following money-making tropes that have proven successful like superhero flicks, or, they're doing 20-year later sequels.
Musically too, there are so many songs that sample or remix older songs, many of which are remixes themselves of even older songs.
I know many, many people not a lot older than me who have shuddered in disbelief - likely at their kids - who are loving a 'new' song, which is a rework of Johnny Cash or other performer from the 80s.
Top Gun Maverick was a film that I though successfully paid homage to the 1986 hit as well as providing a glitzy new action film.
But there has been some absolute shockers.
Coming 2 America comes to mind, it's a sequel to the Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall film of 1988. I couldn't tell you what happens in the second film, I couldn't tolerate more than about 15 minutes.
There's the ghostbusters reworks, there's a Happy Gilmore sequel coming out.
Even the fast-paced world of technology appears - to the casual observer - to be encapsulated solely around the development of AI.
So it makes me wonder, have we run out of new ideas?
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
