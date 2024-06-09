Maitland Opens third in Champions and U-15s second in Div 2 at NSW netball titles

Maitland's netball representative teams are having a stellar State Senior Netball titles with the Open team third in the Champions Division and Under-15s on track to win promotion to the top flight.
The Under-17s are mid-table sitting 11th one win behind Cessnock who are ninth with an outstanding six win and six loss record.
Maitland's Open team are on course to match last year's historic third placing in the top flight Champions Division.
They have 10 wins and three losses at the end of day two, after five wins on day one.
They are third on 20 points, with reigning champions Newcastle second on 22 and Northern Suburbs on top on 24 points with 12 win and just one loss.
Maitland lost to Northern Suburbs and Liverpool City on day two, but had wins against Wyong, Campbelltown, Baulkham Hills, Orange and Hills District.
Maitland's Under-15s are still on top of the ladder despite suffering their first loss of the tournament with 17-19 loss to Barellan District in their final game of the day two on Sunday.
Maitland are equal on 17 points with Gosford with nine wins, one loss and a draw but ahead on for and against percentage
They were unbeaten on day one with five wins and a draw to top the Division 2 table with Gosford.
Cessnock are in line to earn promotion sitting second in Opens Division 3 with 12 wins and one loss. Kurri Kurri are 13th with five wins and eight losses.
Cessnock are second in Under-15 Division 3 with nine wins and one loss equal on 18 points with Ballina who have nine wins and a bye. Kurri Kurri are 9th with fours wins and five losses.
Kurri Kurri had a much better day two in Under-17 Division 3 and now 11th with four wins, seven losses and a draw after failing to record a win on day one.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.