Long-awaited Bullens reunion set for June 22

Plans are well and truly underway for a Bullens reunion, with former Bullens employees of Telarah and Rutherford stores invited to attend.
The inaugural reunion will be held on Saturday, June 22 at the Telarah Bowling Club, starting at 2.30pm.
Former Bullens employee Kerrie Redgrove said this will be the first reunion for Bullens old staffers.
"I instigated the whole thing because it's been too long and we've all got a history with Bullens," she said.
"I thought it was about time that we all got together."
The late Tom Bullen was in business for about 70 years and Ms Redgrove said it was the end of an era when Bullens at Telarah and Rutherford became IGA.
She worked at Bullens from 1980 to 1997 and said a lot of people would have worked for Bullens over the years.
"Tom and Marie Bullen have done a lot of things for lots and lots of families over the years," she said.
"There were long term workers of all different ages and we were all treated with such respect."
Daughter of owner the late Tom Bullen Glenise Jones said she's looking forward to seeing all the old staff and catching up at the reunion.
"You do lose track over the years so it's lovely that Kerrie thought to plan a Bullens reunion," she said.
"I'm sure it'll be a lovely catch up with everybody and good for a lot of people who worked together to see their friends again after a long time."
Ms Redgrove with the help of Glenise and former colleague Vicki Foster, the ladies created an event on Facebook to get the word out to as many people as possible.
"We've had a lot of interest which is really good," Ms Redgrove said.
"Originally we were only going to have the Telarah shop but now it's blown out to be both Rutherford and Telarah."
"I think the event has grown out of all portion, so I don't know how many people will turn up but I think there will be quite a lot of people there," Ms Jones added.
Ms Redgrove said she's really looking forward to the event.
"It's an opportunity to get together and share some stories and there's plenty of stories that we can share so we'll be there for hours," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.