Ben Whiting will run for Maitland mayor with new Labor team in tow

Labor councillor Ben Whiting will run for mayor in the upcoming local government election.
Cr Whiting is the last man standing of Maitland's current Labor councillors, with former mayor Loretta Baker and councillors Robert Aitchison and Stephanie Fisher leaving at the end of the term.
Communication and consultation will be the Ward 3 councillor's priority if elected, and he said keeping the community informed is an area that can be improved on.
"I think it's really important that we continue to consult with the community," Cr Whiting said.
"There's been a few issues that have come up, especially in the last term, where people have been left scratching their heads, for example the continued closure of the senior citizens hall and the fiasco at Walka.
"So I think the way around that is to consult up front with the community about what's going on, not just after the fact. I think if we can take that approach into everything we do we will end up with better outcomes."
Cr Whiting, of Ashtonfield, has been on the council for 12 years.
A special needs teacher by profession, Cr Whiting said his work has influenced his passion for accessibility and inclusion. He is a member of council's Access and Inclusion reference group.
"With a lot of my involvement in things like disability inclusion and access, and you know like everyone having parents who are getting a bit older, I think I have a realisation that we have an obligation to deliver services not just for one demographic but for the whole community and people of all ages," Cr Whiting said.
"It's really important that we offer facilities for senior citizens, that we have facilities that include everyone. Personally, that's where my drive comes from."
Cr Whiting plays Hockey with Maitland Rams and is an avid Parkrunner. He and his wife Stacey have two daughters.
He said it's important to continue pushing forward with growing Maitland's infrastructure and resources.
"We need to push for things like a university campus in the city, things like that," he said.
"There's a lot of issues at the moment that need resolving, so a lot of closed community facilities, that's an obvious thing, we need to get those things reopened; Maitland Gaol etcetera.
"But I think there's also positive things we can do to offer more facilities for the city because it is going to keep growing, that's a reality, and we need to make sure some of that infrastructure is in there as early as possible."
Cr Whiting's Labor team is made up of former councillor Don Ferris for Ward 4, businesswoman Amelia Atkinson for Ward 1, and Women's Network Hunter secretary Race Barstow for Ward 2.
The Labor team's focus is on engaging with residents, delivering essential services, preserving green space, keeping community facilities open, and maintaining transparency.
"It'll be a big change but we're really lucky in the new candidates that we've got coming through," Cr Whiting said.
"I'd like to thank the outgoing councillors for their commitment to the city.
"As a team we have put Maitland first, and that legacy of hard work left by our retiring councillors will be taken up by our new team."
