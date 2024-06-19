The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Warren Jarrett honoured for his decades of service to Wests cricket club

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated June 19 2024 - 11:59am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue and Warren Jarrett are heading to the 2024 NSW community sports awards in Sydney on June 19. File picture
Sue and Warren Jarrett are heading to the 2024 NSW community sports awards in Sydney on June 19. File picture

Rutherford man Warren Jarrett has devoted 44 years of service to the Western Suburbs Cricket Club and he is now being honoured for his decades of dedicated and unselfish service to cricket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.