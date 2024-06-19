Warren Jarrett honoured for his decades of service to Wests cricket club

Rutherford man Warren Jarrett has devoted 44 years of service to the Western Suburbs Cricket Club and he is now being honoured for his decades of dedicated and unselfish service to cricket.
Mr Jarrett received a distinguished long service award from NSW Sports Minister Steve Kamper at the 2024 NSW community sports awards on June 19.
Sport NSW Chairperson Chris Hall said volunteers such as Mr Jarrett are the backbone of grassroots and community support.
"Sport is at the heart of our local communities and, quite simply, sport would not exist without our magnificent volunteers," he said.
Upon hearing about his award, Mr Jarrett was a bit shocked when he found out.
"In one way I feel like I haven't done enough to warrant the award but I guess the person who nominated me does," he said.
Mr Jarrett's volunteer efforts have significantly impacted both the club and the broader Hunter cricket community and he said it's a passion of his.
"I'm in it for the love of it, I love cricket," he said.
His efforts in fundraising through club raffles have secured essential funds that contribute to the club's sustainability and its ability to offer quality cricket experiences.
"I've been doing raffles since the Bradford Hotel opened in 2007," he said.
Mr Jarrett's leadership and volunteerism has also fostered a strong community spirit and have been vital in mentoring younger members and volunteers.
"I really enjoy the comradery and seeing some of the young kids that I used to coach go on to represent cricket at different levels," he said.
Western Suburbs Cricket Club is the only club Mr Jarrett has ever been with and he said he has been with the club since he was in school.
"I was about 11 when I started playing cricket with Wests and I've been with them ever since," he said.
He joined the committee when he was 14 and said he has played every single grade of cricket with the club.
"I've also gone on to the higher ranks with the district juniors and seniors and the Hunter Valley cricket committees as well," he said.
Mr Jarrett is attending the awards night in Sydney with his wife Sue.
