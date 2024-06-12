Trackmasters returns for one-day meeting at Barleigh Ranch on Saturday

The 2024 staging of the annual Trackmasters motorcycle meeting will be staged as a one-day meeting at the Barleigh Ranch Raceway this Saturday (June 15).
After first being staged at the Newcastle Showground in 1989 the Trackmasters has become a feature on the race calendar and in recent years the awarding of several significant trophies has added to the importance of the meeting.
While numbers are down in some classes the Hunter Motor Cycle Club has been able to fit the 79-event program in to a big day of racing on Saturday.
The quality of the entry list is evident which should ensure some great battles in all classes of racing.
Riders in the Trackmasters Unlimited class will be competing for the Rod Allen Memorial Trophy, awarded in memory of the man who was for many years the voice of dirt track and speedway commentary across the state.
Cody Lewis is the only previous winner racing on Saturday, and as the winner of the Central Coast Cup last month he will be one of the favourites.
There is certain to be plenty of opposition though from the likes of Connor Ryan, Luke Bush, Canberra rider Michael Price and a bunch of teenagers Brayden Gay, Thoren Openshaw, Cody Wilby and Jett Carter.
The top four from the Unlimited class, plus one additional rider nominated by the club, will then contest a series of match races for the Max Toth Golden Helmet.
The Golden Helmet honours a life member of the Wallsend Motor Cycle Club and was first awarded in 1965.
The Golden Helmet for the sliders class is named after Don Begley, the inaugural secretary of the Raymond Terrace Motorcycle Club which later became part of the Hunter Motor Cycle Club.
The Junior Trackmasters for the 13 to Under 16 year olds has also attracted an evenly matched line-up with riders from Sydney, Gunnedah, the Central Coast and Albury coming to take on the locals.
Barleigh Ranch is a great venue where fans can take in the entire track and they can see the action for a $20 admission charge per car. Practice starts at 9am.
