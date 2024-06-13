Celebrate the city's history and culture at Maitland Heritage Fest

Make your way to Church Street on Sunday for the Maitland Heritage Festival family fun day, which is back and better than ever.
From live music and historical demonstrations to kids activities and classic cars, there's something for everyone at the free event.
Organiser Janece McDonald said there's lots to see and do.
"We've got the blacksmith, vintage games, historical displays, house tours and walks, games for the children, food, so it should be a good day, weather permitting," she said.
"We've got the silhouette [artist] coming for the second year and I urge people to come along to that, and again the blacksmith, this is his second year but this year he's going to make a handmade sledgehammer."
All activities and demonstrations are free except heritage walks and Grossmann House self-guided tours, which are $5.
There's things to see and do at St Mary's Church and the grounds, Grossmann and Brough houses, the CWA hall and the guide hall.
Dr McDonald said new to Heritage Fest this year is a Teddy Bear's picnic.
"If the girls and boys want to bring along their teddy bears there's a teddy bears picnic at the guide hall and that's $2," she said.
"They'll get a cupcake and a little popper and they can sit down and have a picnic with their teddy bear or their doll, they can bring a barbie doll we don't mind. That's something new.
"And there's a treasure hunt for the children as well."
On Friday, June 14 the festival will be launched with a dinner party at Easts Leisure & Golf. It's $75 per person and funds will go towards running the fun day.
Visit maitlandheritagefest.com.au for the full program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.