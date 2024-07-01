Plans lodged for new $18 million multi-purpose centre at All Saints

A state-of-the-art multi-purpose centre with an $18 million price tag could soon be built at All Saints College according to development plans.
The proposed development will be located across the road from the junior campus on Free Church Street.
It will be multi-level and have two multi-sport courts with tiered seating, classrooms, storage space, accessible amenities, a lift and will incorporate the current St Paul's hall.
A Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle spokesperson said the development will allow whole school activities to take place undercover, and could be used for PE, sport, creative arts activities and more.
"The multi-purpose centre will provide a central gathering space for All Saints' College Maitland," they said.
"It will cater for the school's curriculum needs, sporting activities, assemblies and celebratory events."
The spokesperson said the St Paul's Parish Hall will remain as a unique structure.
"The annexe at the side will be removed and the forecourt will be paved and landscaped to provide courtyards around the existing hall," they said.
"These courtyards provide an opportunity for improved visibility of the traditional features of the hall from Hunter Street.
"A covered walkway to the south of the hall will link the multipurpose centre to Hunter Street. Tiered landscaping, including a colonnade of shade trees, will connect the centre to the existing sports courts to the south and grass sports fields to the east.
"The proposed multi-purpose centre has been designed with the best learning and educational outcomes for all students in mind."
The development application is on public exhibition with Maitland City Council until July 10, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.