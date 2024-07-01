The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Plans lodged for new $18 million multi-purpose centre at All Saints

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated July 1 2024 - 5:31pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The proposed 'All Saints College Centre of Excellence' multi-purpose centre. Picture from development application
The proposed 'All Saints College Centre of Excellence' multi-purpose centre. Picture from development application

A state-of-the-art multi-purpose centre with an $18 million price tag could soon be built at All Saints College according to development plans.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist covering news in the Lower Hunter. Contact her on chloe.coleman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.