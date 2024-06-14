Louise's dedication to community corrections recognised with medal

Australian Corrections Medal recipient Louise Lane is passionate about making a difference in the community.
The Maitland Community Corrections manager was awarded the medal in the King's Birthday Honours for distinguished service and dedication to corrections.
Ms Lane has worked in corrections for more than 30 years and said she is overwhelmed by the honour.
"I am really honoured because I think it's a pretty big deal to get awarded something like this, but I do feel pretty humbled as well because I do work for the public service and I've been doing this for in excess of 30 years, and I believe I come and do a good job," she said.
"It's just blowing me away to tell you the truth."
Ms Lane's work involves working with people on community orders from the court or who are doing community service work, with the goal of engaging behaviour change.
"I have a really strong belief and commitment that if we help people to engage in behaviour change and make different decisions, then we have a bigger impact in the community around them, their family and ultimately the whole of the community benefits if someone moves away from the justice system," she said.
Ms Lane is proud of Maitland Community Corrections' Aboriginal men's mentoring group, and also a program with Success Works that engages women on orders to help them find employment.
She said receiving the corrections medal is a positive for community corrections as a whole.
"I think it's good because community corrections often I think goes unnoticed, the work that we do, and often if we do get noticed it might be because something's gone amiss with someone in the community, so if it's an opportunity for people to see us in a bit of a different light, that we're actually trying to work with people and make the community a better place, I think that in itself is pretty good," Ms Lane said.
