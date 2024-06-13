Heritage Fest, art and Tocal Homestead - here's what's on in Maitland

VISUAL WEIGHT
MRAG
Explore the creative journey of Robert Klippel through a curated selection of his significant works from Geoffrey Hassall's collection in Visual Weight at Maitland Regional Art Gallery. The Hassall Collection features numerous pieces by Klippel, spanning decades of his artistic career.
IN THE LOOP
THE LEVEE
Join comedian and violinist Eddy Rockefeller for a fun filled Saturday morning at the Bourke Street Link, The Levee from 10am to 12pm. Eddy will entertain you with her witty humour and impressive violin skills. Book a free session now at www.mymaitland.com.au/event/in-the-loop-kids-version-with-eddy-rockefeller.
OPEN DAY
TOCAL HOMESTEAD
Visit Tocal Homestead this Sunday from 10am to 3pm. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawns, explore the gardens and use audio guides to tour the site at your own pace. The Visitor Centre also offers Devonshire teas, refreshments and handcrafted items by the Friends of Tocal. No booking is necessary, just drop by.
HERITAGE FESTIVAL
CHURCH STREET
Celebrate Maitland's rich and unique heritage this Sunday from 10am to 3pm at Maitland Heritage Festival, held in the Church Street precinct. The festival showcases the area's nationally significant history and features interactive displays, entertainment and activities for the whole family. Read more on page 7.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
Come along to Maitland Regional Art Gallery for Free Art Sunday from 10am to 12pm, with activities designed for kids of all ages and their families. Each activity takes about 30 minutes to complete. Art tutors will be on hand to guide parents and children through hands on art making activities in a family friendly environment.
