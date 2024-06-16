The 1949 flood was one of the worst in Maitland's history

The flood of June, 1949 was by general repute the worst experienced in the Maitland area since 1893.
Caused by an east coast low-pressure system moving northwards up the coast, the bulk of the rain fell over the catchments of the southern part of the Hunter Valley including Wollombi Brook and Black, Anvil, Wallis, Swamp and Fishery creeks.
The flood peaked at 36' 7" (10.96 metres in today's terms) at the Belmore Bridge and there were breaches to embankments including Jenkins Dam at Oakhampton which gouged 200 metres from the levee below the Oakhampton Railway Bridge.
The flood's impacts, 75 years ago this month, were substantial in urban and rural areas alike.
Surprisingly, there was only one death. An East Maitland teenager, Toby Graves, drowned when his canoe capsized.
People in houses in low-lying areas had to leap from their dining tables to grab a few items of clothing before evacuating hurriedly- Chas Keys
Lorn's levee was sandbagged, keeping most of the water out, but much of central Maitland was flooded including Horseshoe Bend, eastern High Street and the streets adjoining High Street from the south.
South Maitland was also inundated, a two-storey dwelling there collapsing and a church being damaged. Melbourne Street and nearby streets in East Maitland were flooded.
The sudden breaching of Jenkins Dam caused rapid rises in the built-up area and caught people by surprise.
Many High Street businesspeople were unable to raise their stock in time and people in houses in low-lying areas including Horseshoe Bend had to leap from their dining tables to grab a few items of clothing before evacuating hurriedly.
Oakhampton, Louth Park, Pitnacree and Millers Forest of the rural areas were badly affected, a herd of dairy cows being lost at Pitnacree and another at East Maitland.
Pasture grasses on many farms were damaged by cold water.
In the Oakhampton area alone, some 45 farm families were forced to evacuate and a two-hectare orchard was destroyed. The response was marked by a number of innovations.
Surf clubs from Newcastle and Stockton joined local boats in conducting flood rescues, and the first two army DUKWs, built for use in the Second World War, operated in Maitland. They pulled many animal carcasses out of the water to be burnt as well as helping a claimed 6000 people escape the floodwaters.
This flood ushered in a long period of frequent, often severe flooding in the Maitland area. The following year was to be the wettest yet recorded in the Hunter Valley, and eight more or less separate floods were recorded at the Belmore Bridge gauge.
Large areas of low-lying farmland were saturated and could barely be worked between February and December in 1950.
Every year from 1949 to 1957 saw at least one flood at Maitland: in all there were 23 separate peaks above the current 'minor flood' level at the Belmore Bridge in those years. Five of the 12 highest floods ever seen in Maitland occurred between 1949 and 1955.
People became practised at and expert in household flood management, raising items inside houses and relocating them to high ground. Neighbourhood-level organisation was honed too, men going door-to-door with trucks to remove furniture.
Maitland came to recognise that its flood management needed re-thinking. In 1957 the state's Department of Public Works began to rebuild the embankments and create the modern flood mitigation scheme.
