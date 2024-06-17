Oporto is next in line to join Huntlee's fast food feast

Oporto will soon join a growing number of businesses who call the booming town of Huntlee home.
A real estate agency will also be joining Oporto for stage two of the development, as well as an opportunity for another business to lease approximately 200 square metres of commercial space.
Stevens Group development manager Josh Harrod said the development will provide a boost to local jobs.
"The Oporto development will bring in employment through the construction period but also ongoing employment, particularly with the youth in the area," he said.
With the development application (DA) now approved by Cessnock City Council, Mr Harrod said they're now working through their construction documentation and are hoping to get on site to start bricks and mortar in August.
"We're pretty excited to be part of what's happening in Huntlee," he said.
The total cost of both stage one and stage two of the development is approximately $14 million.
Stage one of the development included McDonald's, 7-Eleven, Domino's and Subway, which have all been operational since early this year.
"Stage one is all fully finished now and the businesses are all open and trading," Mr Harrod said.
Stage two of the development is set to be compete by March next year.
"Huntlee is a growing area and it's showing a lot of promise for future investment," Mr Harrod said.
"To have those major national tenants invest their money into the area, it shows that there is a lot of potential there."
