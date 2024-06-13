No need for panic buying: shoppers scramble to purchase eggs

Some Maitland shoppers are buying more eggs than usual amid fears of an egg shortage in the city.
But the industry maintains there is an adequate supply of eggs and there is no need to panic buy.
The Local Yolk, a business that supplies eggs to Woolworths Maitland as well as cafes and butcher shops in the city, has seen a rise in the number of customers asking about the Avian influenza outbreak in Victoria and whether an egg shortage could happen here.
Coles supermarket's decision to place a two-carton limit on shoppers has also fuelled the questions.
"We are currently not affected by the unfortunate events in Victoria, hence, there is no need for anyone to panic by and empty shelves at the supermarkets," The Local Yolk farm manager Montana Sullivan said.
"We are committed to providing the best fresh free range eggs to our customers."
Independent shops like Lovey's IGA Gillieston Heights and Morpeth's SPAR Express haven't seen a drop in their egg supply and there is no carton limit.
Woolworths also hasn't imposed any carton restrictions.
Cafes like Readers Cafe and Larder in East Maitland also haven't had an interruption to their egg supply.
Slow Food Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said the region's egg industry was diverse, with everything from backyard producers to organic eggs and larger businesses like Ecceleston's Just Been Laid all helping to meet the city's egg needs.
"Small egg producers tend to be diversified food producers, who tend to know their chickens, care about the well-being of their farm produce and their customers, she said.
"They future proof the food system".
Ms Sullivan said the shop front at the farm gave customers another opportunity to support local egg producers.
"During this time we would ask locals to continue supporting local businesses, such as ours, as we aren't affected just yet and will continue to supply fresh free range eggs for an affordable price," she said.
