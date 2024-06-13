Flood of worry: fears city is at risk from M1 extension rock platform

Maitland councillors have united over fears a proposed rock platform in the Hunter River - to help build a new bridge for the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace - will raise the flood level across the city and put residents at risk.
Deputy mayor Mitchell Griffin led the charge with a motion at Tuesday's council meeting to write to relevant state and federal ministers about flooding concerns as well as the lack of consultation with relevant councils, the community and the NSW State Emergency Service.
Every councillor supported the move, with some choosing to raise their concerns about Transport for NSW's lack of consultation with the community.
Councillor Sally Halliday, who is on the council's flood committee, said she did not know about the plan until she attended a public meeting about it in Millers Forest last month.
She labelled the consultation "non-transparent" and said there was "no clear process" when it affected a "fair amount of our LGA".
Long-time cattle farmer and Millers Forest resident Gloria Green pushed for the public meeting with Transport for NSW and NSW Regional Transport and Roads Minister Jenny Aitchison after another resident had a letter about the plan put under their door.
Cr Halliday said the council's flood committee had asked for a briefing with Transport for NSW and she was "greatly concerned" the government department thought the rock platform would only have an impact on a small number of areas.
Cr Griffin is worried the rock platform will put Maitland - a city of close to 100,000 people - at risk as well as increase flooding in other suburbs along the river.
He thinks its "quite likely" Maitland CBD would have "gone under water" if a rock platform had been in place when the Pasha Bulker storm hit in June 2007.
He is worried the platform would affect a lot more properties and leave floodwater lying on roads for longer, which would prolong road closures.
Transport for NSW has offered Maitland councillors a briefing since some of them attended the Millers Forest meeting. It did not respond to The Mercury's questions before this article was published.
The councillors agree the briefing would be worthwhile.
Councillor Mitchell Griffin said residents at the public meeting raised "serious concerns" about more floodwater lying in Millers Forest, Raymond Terrace, Woodberry and in Tarro.
But he said the effect would be much broader than that.
He said Morpeth, Phoenix Park, Nelsons Plains and Largs as well as low-lying areas of Central Maitland would also be effected. Areas upstream of Maitland also wouldn't escape the impact, with floodwaters taking longer to subside.
He said the effect on suburbs west of Berry Park had to be made clear.
Mrs Green pointed out that Hinton and Raymond Terrace would also be effected, and said the impact could go as far upstream as Singleton.
"It's going to form a barrier within the Hunter River," Cr Griffin said.
"A lot of floodwater from Maitland goes out through that particular river so effectively damming part of that river is a really big risk to the rest of Maitland."
Transport for NSW previously said a flood would have a minor impact on properties upstream of the rock platform.
Related: 2015 superstorm in pictures
The 180-metre rock platform wasn't part of the original plan and is touted as a safer option to help workers construct a new bridge over the river, which will be part of the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace. The initial plan was for workers to use a pontoon.
It would be built on the western side of the river at Tarro, upstream from the Hexham Bridge, and then removed and relocated to the eastern side. It would be removed once the new bridge was finished.
Mrs Green has welcomed the council's support and thanked Cr Griffin for his push.
Mrs Green has decades of experience with floods and says the platform is a problem for farming and people who live in a flood-affected area. She said people upstream of Maitland would feel it in a major flood.
"At the meeting we found out this rock wall is going to be around for 22 months. We can't afford to take that sort of a risk. It's our livelihood," Mrs Green said.
"If we get a flood it'll go into homes where it normally wouldn't, it'll have a vast impact but Transport for NSW seems to think it's only a small number of individuals who will be effected."
Mrs Green said the agriculture industry would take a big hit with pastures inundated for a longer period of time and higher flood levels.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.