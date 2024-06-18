Students feel the thrill of flight with Army VR helicopter experience

A group of Rutherford students have flown an Army helicopter under the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and taken off from the top of a building - all from the comfort of their classroom.
The students had the opportunity to use the Australian Army's extremely realistic virtual reality helicopter simulator last week, which immerses them in flight with sounds, sights and movements just like the real thing.
The program, called Fly Army STEM, has been running in Maitland and Port Stephens over the past three weeks and about 800 science, technology, engineering and mathematics students across eight schools have taken part.
The Army brought the virtual reality (VR) set up to Rutherford Technology High School on Thursday and Friday, June 13 and 14 to give students a taste of life in the defence force.
Australian Army officer Major Anne-Maree Hunt, who was previously a school teacher in the Hunter, said the program isn't directly about recruitment.
"We're here to keep kids in school and remind them how important maths and physics and sciences are," she said.
About 120 Rutherford Technology and Francis Greenway high school students from years eight to 11 took part in the lessons. Earlier in the week, the Army took the program to Maitland Grossmann and Maitland high school students.
The students were first shown four video lessons on the theory of flight, an artillery gun, rocket launcher and a Tiger helicopter on a mission.
Then they were able to take the VR helicopter simulator HELIMOD Mark III for a spin.
"You can look around, you can look up, you can see the pilot behind you and you're immersed in a 360 experience in a real helicopter," Major Hunt said.
Major Hunt said the students were enthusiastic about the program.
"At first they're a bit hesitant putting the virtual reality goggles on, some of them are, others just can't wait because they're so used to it already," she said.
"It's very different actually when you sit down and you can feel it, it's like you're in a helicopter and you're flying under the Sydney Harbour Bridge."
Major Hunt said the students get to try flying low, doing a spin, and taking off from the top of a building like in a medical evacuation.
As a former teacher, Major Hunt said it's important to study STEM subjects to keep your options open for the future.
"I look at myself; I was a history, English, drama teacher. I'm now doing a master's in IT. So not having that mathematical background originally just means I've had to work harder," she said.
"So trying to remind kids that if you do it now it doesn't get as hard as an adult."
Department of Education's Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP) program organiser Gary Sewell said the program is designed to highlight careers in the STEM and Aerospace industries in the Hunter.
"Really we're trying to inform their subject selections of the year 11 and 12, and speak to these kids about what are some of the careers available in that engineering, advanced manufacturing type areas," he said.
"We use the helicopter simulator as a tool to have that conversation, so they do some theory-based work around flight and so forth, and then they have an opportunity to actually fly a helicopter in the simulator and apply what they've learnt."
