'Six people a day': population growth puts city's future vision on notice

Six people are moving to Maitland every day, according to the latest population data, and the demand for housing, services and facilities is only going to rise further.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows the city is growing even faster than previously predicted and Maitland council's general manager Jeff Smith said it was now likely 144,550 people would call the city home by 2041.
According to the 2021 census, Maitland's population was sitting on 90,226.
The council is reviewing its community strategic plan, which was released in 2022, in a bid to stay current and keep council's direction in line with the needs of a growing community.
"This plan will drive the decisions made by council about the things that really matter to Maitland residents, so we're encouraging as many people as possible to get involved and have their say," Mr Smith said.
The current plan, which put forward a 10-year vision, talks about making it safe and easy to get around the city and meeting the needs of road users.
It points to a growing need for community and health services and facilities, more education opportunities for everyone, more recreation and sports facilities, recognising heritage buildings, integrating the new with the old and respecting the rural amenity and charm.
It also talks about growing the city as a tourist destination where it attracts more people through events and activities, and promotes farms and food markets.
From an environmental perspective, protecting native plants and animals, improving waterways and wetlands, and limiting landfill is on the cards.
"That growth rate means it has never been more crucial to capture the values and priorities of our community so we can plan accordingly," Mr Smith said.
Community feedback on the review closes on June 30.
Click here to have your say.
