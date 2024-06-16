"We're all in the same boat": Hinton left out of rock platform consultation

A group of Hinton residents have called on the state government to be transparent about plans to build a rock platform in the Hunter River to help workers construct the new bridge for the M1 extension to Raymond Terrace.
The residents are adamant the rock platform will cut roads into Hinton much faster than usual during a flood and put lives at risk as people try to evacuate animals to higher ground.
They also believe the platform will increase the height of the flood and prolong the time the town is isolated.
They are furious they weren't told about the state government's plans. They said it was unfair some Millers Forest residents received a letter outlining the potential impacts on their property while most of the area was left in the dark.
"They didn't let us know and I'm really annoyed about that. It's not just going to affect Millers Forest, down here we're all in the same boat, and we go under before Millers Forest," Swanreach Stud owner Kiri Jenkins said.
"They want to do this for their workers' lives but what about everybody else's lives as well?."
The 180-metre rock platform wasn't part of the original plan and is touted as a safer option to help workers construct a new bridge over the river at Tarro. The initial plan was for workers to use a pontoon.
It would be built on the western side of the river, upstream from the Hexham Bridge, and then removed and relocated to the eastern side. It would be removed once the new bridge was finished.
Transport for NSW has not responded to the Mercury's questions about the project and the flooding impact on the region.
Ms Jenkins contacted the project's community and stakeholder engagement lead, Monica Porte, to share her concerns after she learned about the plan. She was unhappy with the response.
Ms Porte told her in an email on June 5 that the flood engineer had reviewed her property against the modelling and "there will be no additional impact to your property".
The email also said "the initial round of consultation was targeted at residents who would be directly impacted".
Ms Jenkins flatly refused the engineer's statement and requested an on-site meeting with her.
That happened on Thursday and other concerned landholders, including cattle farmers, came along.
Ms Jenkins said Ms Porte was unable to tell her what the flood level would be at her property with the rock platform in place.
She said residents needed all of the information at once but they were being fed a little at a time.
"We still haven't even seen this flood modelling that they say they've done," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.