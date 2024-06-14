The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

State government reveals plans for primary and high school in Huntlee

Carla Mascarenhas
By Carla Mascarenhas
June 15 2024 - 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The location of a high school and primary school in Huntlee. Picture supplied
The location of a high school and primary school in Huntlee. Picture supplied

The Minns Labor government has announced a pipeline of new and upgraded schools for regional communities including funding to deliver a new Hunter primary and secondary school.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carla Mascarenhas

Carla Mascarenhas

Journalist

Carla Mascarenhas is the NSW correspondent covering breaking news, state politics and investigations. She is based in Sydney. Contact her on carla.mascarenhas@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.