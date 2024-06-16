Cranston-Lown stars as Mustangs secures double- header victories

Will Cranston-Lown shot a game-high 27 points against the Penrith Panthers as the Maitland Mustangs secured back-to-back victories on their double-header weekend.
Maitland defeated Perith 103-86 on Sunday after a 100-87 triumph on Saturday against the Bankstown Bruins.
Cranston-Lown and Matt Grey led the way for the Mustangs in the two wins with the pair shooting a game-high 22 points each on Saturday night and Gray backing up with 20 points and nine rebounds from 23 minutes on Sunday.
Billy Parsons shot 16 points and youngster Will Mortimore gave another glimpse of his huge talent landing 11 points and making six rebounds in his 13-and-a-half-minutes on the floor.
For the second game in a row, Cranston-Lown narrowly missed out on a double-double game, with eight assists, six rebound and four steals.
Christian Little shot nine points to go with his four assists, three rebounds and two steals and James Hunter shot eight points and made five rebounds in his 20 minutes on court.
Luka Vea was another valuable contributor from the bench shooting seven points and making five rebounds and three assists.
The win keeps Maitland on top of the ladder with a 13 wins and one loss record from the Canberra Gunners who they play next weekend in a double header also featuring the fourth-placed Centre of Excellence.
The Maitland Mustangs women were beaten 77-72 by Penrith thanks to an incredible 37-point effort by Tahlia Tupaea.
Tupaea received support from Mia Heide 13 and Chloe Williams 11, but normally Maitland's collective effort would have been enough to secure a win.
Sydney Hunter scored 18 points and made 10 rebounds, Natsumi Kohama had 13 points and six rebounds, Shakera Reilly 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Rachel Williams 10 points and Isabelle Jennings eight.
The Maitland Mustangs men kicked off their weekend double header with an 100-87 win against the Bankstown Bruins at Bankstown Basketball Stadium in the NBL1 East on Saturday night.
However, the Mustangs (13th) women suffered an 80-76 loss in their game against the Bruins (14th).
Both teams back up against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, in games both teams should win.
The Mustangs men reclaimed top spot with a 92.3 per cent winning average from their 12 wins and one loss from the Canberra Gunners who are 86.7 per cent with 13 wins and two losses.
Maitland blew the game apart with a dominant 34-12 third quarter to set up the win.
The Bruins started strongly and lead 31-21 at the first break and 47-43 at the break. Trailing 77-59 at the final break they won the fourth quarter 28-23.
Will Cranstown-Lown and Matt Gray both had game high returns of 22 points.
Cranston-Lown narrowly missed a double-double game with nine assists, six rebounds and six steals.
Billy Parsons with 16 and James Hunter 13 both had double-digit games, while Christian Little shot nine points.
Jay Cole had four blocks, six points and two rebounds in his 12 minutes off the bench.
In the women's game, Shakera Reilly starred with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Natsumi Kohama had 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Isabelle Jennings had 10 points, four assists and two steals.
But it wasn't enough to counter the Bruins star pair of Violet Morrow 26 points, 10 rebounds and Jihyun Park 20 points, 9 rebounds, seven assists.
