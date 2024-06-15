The Maitland Mercurysport
Maitland Mustangs beat Bankstown Bruins in first game of weekend double header

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 16 2024 - 10:57am, first published 8:21am
Maitland's Will Cranston-Lown shot an equal game-high 22 against Bankstown. File picture by Floyd Mallon
Maitland's Will Cranston-Lown shot an equal game-high 22 against Bankstown. File picture by Floyd Mallon

The Maitland Mustangs men kicked off their weekend double header with an 100-87 win against the Bankstown Bruins at Bankstown Basketball Stadium in the NBL1 East on Saturday night.

