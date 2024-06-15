Maitland Mustangs beat Bankstown Bruins in first game of weekend double header

The Maitland Mustangs men kicked off their weekend double header with an 100-87 win against the Bankstown Bruins at Bankstown Basketball Stadium in the NBL1 East on Saturday night.
However, the Mustangs (13th) women suffered an 80-76 loss in their game against the Bruins (14th).
Both teams back up against the Penrith Panthers on Sunday, in games both teams should win.
The Mustangs men reclaimed top spot with a 92.3 per cent winning average from their 12 wins and one loss from the Canberra Gunners who are 86.7 per cent with 13 wins and two losses.
Maitland blew the game apart with a dominant 34-12 third quarter to set up the win.
The Bruins started strongly and lead 31-21 at the first break and 47-43 at the break. Trailing 77-59 at the final break they won the fourth quarter 28-23.
Will Cranstown-Lown and Matt Gray both had game high returns of 22 points.
Cranston-Lown narrowly missed a double-double game with nine assists, six rebounds and six steals.
Billy Parsons with 16 and James Hunter 13 both had double-digit games, while Christian Little shot nine points.
Jay Cole had four blocks, six points and two rebounds in his 12 minutes off the bench.
In the women's game, Shakera Reilly starred with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Natsumi Kohama had 19 points, seven assists and three steals. Isabelle Jennings had 10 points, four assists and two steals.
But it wasn't enough to counter the Bruins star pair of Violet Morrow 26 points, 10 rebounds and Jihyun Park 20 points, 9 rebounds, seven assists.
