Maitland Saints smash The Entrance to boost finals hopes

The Maitland Saints kept their hopes of finals action alive with a 20-goal smashing of The Entrance Bateau Bay at Max McMahon Oval on Saturday.
The Saints had not played since a shock 97-point loss to Killarney Vale in round eight on May 25.
Leading at the main break the Saints, who were wearing their Indigenous Round jersey, broke the game open with a nine-goal third quarter to set up the big 21.9-135 to 1.9-15 win, their first at home this season.
While the victory gets the Saints back in striking distance of the top four, coach Dustin Spriggs said the Saints needs to have a breakthrough win against one of the top four teams to push for a second finals campaign in a row.
The Saints mentor has set his sights on next Saturday's clash against top of the table Newcastle City saying if they can repeat their third-quarter form against The Entrance they have the game to beat the league leader.
"It was really good reward for effort on Saturday," Spriggs said.
"To have three weeks off after that last really disappointing loss, it was a case of seeing how the boys responded. They trained well and turned up in numbers and it was the response I had hoped for.
"You don't try to look for excuses, but we were missing nine players for the Killarney Vale game and with an already young team it was hard because this grade is a lot stronger than it has ever been to compete with the top teams."
Spriggs was delighted with the effort of the midfield led by captain Riley Newstead.
"In the third quarter when we kicked nine goals, we had seven goals from centre clearance wins," he said.
"It was great work in the midfield by Riley Newstead, our two rucks Clint James and Isaac Berthold.
Charlie Walker kicked three goals playing in the midfield. He was sensational, best on the ground yesterday."
Walker is one of the 2022 Under-17 premiership team who have come into the senior ranks over the past couple of season.
He has joined Newstead and his premiership teammate Zack Stewart in the starting centre mix.
"Charlie was sensational in his first full season of first grade playing on the halfback line last year and then when we had a couple of injuries going into the finals we put him in the midfield," Spriggs said.
"He hasn't been out of it since. He has explosive speed, the way he charges out of the stoppage is great to watch.
"He kicked a sensational goal on Saturday when he got the clearance out of the centre bounce yesterday and followed it up roving front and square and put on a bit of footwork around a couple of defenders.
"It was very Nick Daicos like."
Spriggs said Stewart has come back from an injury break in great form.
"He is a clearance beast. He is up there with as one of the best young midfielders in the comp."
In further good news for the Saints, Mitchell Greaves returned from a hamstring injury and got through the game performing well in the midfield.
In reserve grade, Marlins 25.14-164 defeated Maitland 1.2-8.
