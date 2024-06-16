The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

$130,000 grant for Maitland Park War Memorial renovation

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 16 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 2:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Park War Memorial. Picture supplied
The Maitland Park War Memorial. Picture supplied

Maitland RSL Sub-branch has received more than $130,000 for renovation works at Maitland Park War Memorial under the Federal Government's Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.