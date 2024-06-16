$130,000 grant for Maitland Park War Memorial renovation

Maitland RSL Sub-branch has received more than $130,000 for renovation works at Maitland Park War Memorial under the Federal Government's Saluting Their Service Commemorative Grants Program.
Funding will be delivered to Maitland City Council to undertake the renovation works to ensure the memorial's long-term future.
The ongoing Saluting their Service Commemorative Grants Program delivers Community Grants up to $10,000 and Major Grants up to $150,000 with the current round open until June 20, 2024.
"Local monuments and commemorative activities are a vital part of making sure the stories of service and sacrifice of local legends live on for generations," Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh said.
"This funding will ensure our military history is accessible, helping Australians to engage with veterans' stories.
"With the 25th anniversary of INTERFET (Australian deployment in East Timor) coming up in September, and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War next year, now is the perfect time to develop innovative projects that pay tribute to all those who have, and continue to serve our nation."
Member for Paterson Meryl Swanson said these important projects will ensure the stories of veterans from our community are remembered for decades to come."
"I look forward to the completion of works at Maitland Park War Memorial to ensure its longevity for our region's future."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.