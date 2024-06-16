The Maitland Mercury
Zane Dallinger and Tom Lovegrove star in big Maitland Blacks win

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 16 2024 - 3:27pm
Zane Dallinger, pictured in action against Merewether, scored a hat-trick against Southern Beaches on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
Forward Zane Dallinger scored a hat-trick and back Tom Lovegrove a double in the Maitland Blacks 53-7 win against Southern Beaches at Marcellin Park on Saturday.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

