Zane Dallinger and Tom Lovegrove star in big Maitland Blacks win

Forward Zane Dallinger scored a hat-trick and back Tom Lovegrove a double in the Maitland Blacks 53-7 win against Southern Beaches at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Despite the score, Maitland were forced to work hard early and scored a couple of tries against the flow of play before being able to exploit their greater fitness and speed in the second half.
The Blacks are 11 points clear at the top of the ladder after their eighth win of the season and seventh bonus point.
Critically the works at Marcellin Park over recent years have meant the Blacks have yet to have had a game washed out and have helped other team's scheduling with the transfer of games.
The wet weather curse hit the competition again on Saturday with the game between Merewether and Wanderers washed out and the University and Hamilton played in a mud-bath at Bernie Curran Oval.
The Blacks' five rivals have at least one catch-up game and Wanderers, University and Southern Beaches have two to be fitted into the fixture over the next seven weeks which include six rounds of footy and a catch-up weekend on July 13.
Blacks coach Luke Cunningham said he was pleased with the victory and the way his team overcame a very physical start to the game by a much larger Southern Beaches team.
"They had a very big side and they came out and tried to out muscle us early, but defensively we were up to it," Cunningham said.
"We scored a couple of tries against the run of play, but then our fitness and the speed at which we were playing the game blew them off the park.
"As much as you want to win games comfortably, you probably learn more and take a lot more away from a game where you've had to work harder in patches and earn those tries or earn a win.
"Saturday it wasn't probably until the 15 minute mark when we started to to do things more comfortably."
Cunningham said competition was very strong for positions in first grade and it was good to be able to give players from second grade opportunities to perform coming off the bench.
"It's quite difficult for players to break into the side, but that's good, we're having some really good performances by second grade players so it's keeping first grade players honest," he said.
"It also gives me the luxury of giving players an early shower if they are carrying an injury niggle or we've got a big game coming up the following week and give some our second grade players some quality minutes in first grade."
Cunningham said it was another very good team performance by the Blacks.
"It was quite a good team performance in regards to sticking to the game plan, which you can veer away from playing against lower placed teams," he said.
"Tom Lovegrove had a great game on the wing. He had a couple of individual tries that he had to work really hard for.
"Zane Dallinger was fantastic for us in the first half. He scored three tries in the first half and was involved in everything.
"We took him off after about five minutes in the second half because he had a bit of a tight back. It was a precaution leading into Hamilton this weekend.
"Nick Davidson got through a lot of work as well. "
The Blacks play Hamilton at Passmore Oval next Saturday and should have access to all their players.
In Premier 2, Maitland defeated Southern Beaches 21-12 and sit in third place (26 points) behind Merewether (28) and top side Wanderers (30) who both have games in hand.
In Premier 3, Maitland were pushed all the way before running out 22-19 winners in a thriller.
In Women's XVs, Maitland were huge 84-0 winners against Southern Beaches. Jorja Holden, Darcey Gillett and Evie Bailey all scored hat-tricks.
