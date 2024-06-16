Maitland Magpies drop seven points outside top five after 2-1 loss to Olympic

The Maitland Magpies are seven points outside the top five after suffering a 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic at the start of a crunch period of three games in seven days.
The Magpies have a catch-up game against fourth-placed Edgeworth on Wednesday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval, followed by an away game against Adamstown on Saturday.
Maitland were two points behind Olympic going into the round 15 fixture, but now find themselves in eight spot on 15 points, five points behind Olympic who are sixth and one point behind the Weston Bears who are seventh.
The loss came just days after the Magpies committee told coach Mick Bolch he would not be in charge of the side in 2025.
The Magpies struggled to create meaningful chances apart from Regan Lundy's goal in the 85th minute.
Olympic opened the scoring in the 48th minute through Kane Treble and then doubled their lead in the 72nd minute through Jye Rodway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.