The Maitland Mercurysport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland Magpies drop seven points outside top five after 2-1 loss to Olympic

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
June 16 2024 - 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured playing against the Weston Bears, scored the Magpies goal in their 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Michael Hartshorn
Maitland's Regan Lundy, pictured playing against the Weston Bears, scored the Magpies goal in their 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

The Maitland Magpies are seven points outside the top five after suffering a 2-1 loss to Newcastle Olympic at the start of a crunch period of three games in seven days.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Senior reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Port Stephens. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

More from AFL
Amartey kicks nine and Dusty gets the MCG rocking
Joel Amartey's nine-goal haul helped the Swans overwhelm the Crows at Adelaide Oval. (Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS)
Justin Chadwick and Roger Vaughan

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.