The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Aboriginal businesses encouraged to gather and grow at networking event

By Newsroom
June 17 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gather and Grow is on Tuesday, June 18 at Maitland Town Hall. Picture supplied
Gather and Grow is on Tuesday, June 18 at Maitland Town Hall. Picture supplied

Aboriginal business owners are encouraged to attend the 2024 Gather and Grow information and networking session in Maitland on how to access government procurement opportunities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.