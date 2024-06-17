Aboriginal businesses encouraged to gather and grow at networking event

Aboriginal business owners are encouraged to attend the 2024 Gather and Grow information and networking session in Maitland on how to access government procurement opportunities.
The event brings together stakeholders to make connections, share information and support the growth of Aboriginal businesses.
The Maitland session is the last of seven held across the state by NSW Treasury and Regional NSW. It's on at Maitland Town Hall on Tuesday, June 18 from 10am to 1pm.
The Gather and Grow events support the NSW Government's Aboriginal Procurement Policy (APP).
The APP focuses one per cent of NSW Government procurement spend to be with Aboriginal businesses and three per cent of goods and services contracts from NSW Government agencies to be awarded to Aboriginal businesses. This is valued at over $260 million this financial year.
The APP aims to increase Aboriginal economic participation across NSW.
The Gather and Grow sessions unite NSW Government buyers, Aboriginal businesses, non-Aboriginal businesses, support services, and prospective job seekers, all aimed at fostering the growth of Aboriginal businesses.
Between July 2022 and June 2023, the targets of $166 million and 213 goods and services contracts were exceeded with $354.2 million spent, and 619 contracts awarded to Aboriginal businesses.
NSW Treasury deputy secretary Sonya Campbell said the Gather and Grow events present a valuable opportunity to make connections for Aboriginal businesses across the state, foster collaboration, and advance opportunities to access government procurement.
"The 'Gather and Grow' is an impactful initiative dedicated to empowering Aboriginal businesses and welcomes all interested parties to participate," she said.
To attend, register at www.info.buy.nsw.gov.au/news/2024/gather-and-grow.
