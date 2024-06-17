Does your pet run your household?

Meet Alfie! He is a tour guide, food sampler, child supervisor and pretty much head of his household.
The reason I know all of this be true is because he is my master.
I have long tried to ignore the reality of the true powerbroker in our family.
However, as I stepped out for a morning walk in recent torrential rain - and came across only a couple of other people who were also walking their masters (the family dog) - the reality hit me. The family pet is in charge of many households.
And it is not just the morning walk that has me convinced of this fact - but it starts there.
From the minute I get out of bed each morning my dog has his gaze firmly fixed on me. He is focused on what clothes I put on. He knows my walking gear. If I don't put this on he begins to sulk. If I do he starts spinning in circles with excitement.
And if I am too slow to embark on that morning walk he starts to nudge my leg as a reminder that we need to get moving. The path we take is always determined by him.
The domination of this four-legged controller does not end there.
When I sit down to eat his eyes become glued on my every action. The head moves from my plate to my mouth and rarely do I see him blink. He even lets out a little whimper at times to remind me he is still there, hopeful for a tasty morsel.
When my grandchildren come to visit he follows them like a shadow.
He could care less about them patting him (he is a little old grump at times). However he is very protective and when my husband was recently on all fours playing monsters with one of our granddaughters Alfie became very protective, standing between the two and barking at my husband as if directing him to stop.
Then there is bed time. According to this pint-sized household control freak bedtime should occur immediately after the evening meal. No time to relax on the lounge.
Again he stares. He jumps up and down on my lap and gets completely in my face.
Once I give in and go to bed (I promise not always immediately), he then starts on my husband with the same behaviour.
Clearly this little furball is running our house and everyone in it.
But am I the only person living under the rule of a furball?
Who runs your household?
Donna Sharpe
Lower Hunter Editor
