Bronte Peel scores hat-trick in 4-1 win by Maitland Magpies

Maitland Magpies gun Bronte Peel scored a hat-trick in the Magpies 4-1 win against Adamstown Rosebud at Cooks Square Park on Sunday.
Peel opened the scoring in the 43rd minute with a penalty goal and struck soon after the half-time break with a 51st minute goal.
She completed her hat-trick with a 61st minute effort, before Sophie Stapleford added Maitland's fourth in the 75th minute.
Adamstown's Mia Cook scored from the penalty spot in the 80th minute.
The win leaves Maitland with a share of the lead with Newcastle Olympic.
Maitland are second, equal on 30 points with Olympic, but with a game in a hand.
Olympic, who thumped Warners Bay 13-0 on Sunday, grabbed top spot with a superior goal difference.
Maitland Magpies coach Keelan Hamilton said it was a professional showing against an Adamstown side who performed well.
"Bronte had another good afternoon, her form has been really strong throughout the season," he said.
"She is a very consistent performer and she is having a really good season and she was good again on Sunday, along with a number of other players."
Hamilton said the team had made a very good start to the year and he was confident that they could maintain it against opposition who had strengthened their line-ups with the addition of Newcastle Jets players during the player transfer window.
"It brings a new dimension to the competition, we're definitely not fearing anyone or anything like that, but some of the other teams New Lambton and Charlestown in particular have strengthened during the transfer window."
Maitland are away to Charlestown, who are fourth on the ladder with 25 points, on Saturday.
"Charlestown are always a very difficult match and with the addition of Melina Ayres and Gema Simon they are going to be even more difficult than usual," Hamilton said.
"We're looking forward to it, but know how difficult the challenge will be away."
Ayres has been in scintillating form including a hat-trick in Sunday's 6-4 win against New Lambton, however, former Matildas defender Simon has yet to play.
