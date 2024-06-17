Abbey Harkin misses Paris swim team call-up

HUNTER swimmer Abbey Harkin has missed out on qualifying for her second consecutive Olympics.
Harkin, who swam in the 200m breaststroke heats at the Tokyo Games, finished fourth in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke finals of the Australia selection trials, held in Brisbane last week.
Harkin suffered a setback last October when knee surgery kept her out of the water for several weeks. She achieved long-held goals at the World Championships in 2023 - reaching an individual final and helping Australia claim silver in the women's 4x100m medley relay alongside Kaylee McKeown, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan.
Harkin, now Brisbane based and with the St Peters Western club under Dean Boxhall, grew up around Maitland and trained at Coughlan's Swim Centre in Warners Bay.
