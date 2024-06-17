Kmart Green Hills reopens after being locked down

Kmart has now reopened.
Kmart at Stockland Green Hills has closed suddenly with reports of police officers on site.
The Mercury believes the store was locked down about 1pm Monday, June 17.
The rest of Stockland Green Hills shopping centre is open and is operating as normal.
Stockland Green Hills Centre Management said they hadn't yet been told what was going on and staff at Harry Hartog book store also confirmed the Kmart store was closed.
According to public accounts of the incident a threat was made against the store and Kmart workers acted swiftly to lock the front doors and "rush all staff and customers out the back doors".
"About 12.50pm officers from Port Stephens- Hunter Police District responded to reports of an incident at a business on Molly Morgan Drive, East Maitland," a NSW Police statement said.
"No persons were injured and an investigation into the matter has commenced."
No further details have been released at this time.
