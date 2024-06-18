The Maitland Mercury
sport
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Maitland driver Dan Morgan pulls right rein for winning double at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 18 2024 - 4:09pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland harness racing driver Dan Morgan. Picture by Harness Racing NSW
Maitland harness racing driver Dan Morgan. Picture by Harness Racing NSW

Maitland reinsman Dan Morgan broke droughts for Three Smoochas and Tafl Move with a winning double at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.