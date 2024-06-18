Maitland driver Dan Morgan pulls right rein for winning double at Newcastle

Maitland reinsman Dan Morgan broke droughts for Three Smoochas and Tafl Move with a winning double at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
Morgan drove Three Smoochas ($3.30), trained by his father, Paul, to the front from gate seven in race one.
The six-year-old mare kept the lead then withstood a late surge from Bryce Greenwood-trained Noworries to prevail by a half-head. It was her first win since May last year, also at Newcastle.
Two races later, Morgan took the sit behind the leader from gate one on Denman trainer Kevin Warby's Tafl Move ($12).
Morgan then squeezed the five-year-old gelding around runners and into the clear on the home turn and he hit the front before holding out favourite Double Lines by 1.2 metres.
It was Tafl Move's first win since March 2022 and just his second in 27 starts.
