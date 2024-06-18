The Maitland Mercury
The Maitland Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

14 new preschools to be co-located at Hunter primary schools

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

FOURTEEN new public preschools are set to be built on site at primary schools in the Hunter region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Education

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.