1000 burgers to say thanks to our wonderful hospital nurses

The nurses and staff at Maitland Hospital were treated to a free lunch on Tuesday courtesy of the generous volunteers at Rapid Relief Team.
There were plenty of smiling faces coming out of the hospital to get a burger and coffee, and enjoy the sunshine on the front lawn.
Rapid Relief Team is a charity that usually sets up its free food station to feed emergency services during natural disasters.
This was the first time it has catered for Maitland Hospital staff, and regional team leader Gary Clayton said he'd love to do it again.
"We're a whole lot of volunteers, today coming out to say thank you to the wonderful nurses and staff at Maitland Hospital, and the front line staff as well as the ambulance crews," he said.
"We just want to say thank you for all they do for us, and each of us have had family in hospital before or have received help ourselves, and we just want to say thank you for the care they provide the Maitland community."
Rapid Relief Team is the charitable arm of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church, which is in Louth Park.
All the volunteers who cooked for the hospital staff are members of the church who took the day off work to give back.
"Today we're cooking 1000 beef burgers for the staff, they're going to flow through throughout the day," Mr Clayton said.
"And we've got free barista coffee for them as well just to keep them going and just a little token of thankfulness for all they do."
Mr Clayton said there were lots of smiling faces coming out of the hospital, and it was a good chance for the healthcare workers to take a break and sit in the sun for a moment.
"It's the first event we've done at Maitland Hospital so we're very happy to be here and it's a real privilege to be able to say thank you to them," he said.
