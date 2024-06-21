Disability hub devastated by fire: Sunnyfield seeks a new Maitland site

It has been almost one month since a fierce fire ripped through disability service Sunnyfield's Maitland hub.
The not-for-profit charity is now actively seeking a new location to accommodate their clients.
Sunnyfield CEO Andrew Hyland told the Maitland Mercury that the most important thing was that everyone was safe.
"Now we're having to keep everyone occupied and busy until we find a new location," he said.
While the organisation seeks a new Maitland site for their community hub, Mr Hyland said their clients are being looked after at different hubs across the Hunter, including offering a daily bus run for clients to the Singleton hub.
Sunnyfield clients will move back to a previous site in Kurri Kurri next week, thanks to a three-month lease offered by Kurri Kurri Community Services.
Meanwhile the search for a new long-term hub in Maitland continues.
"We've got a few temporary things that aren't really suitable and are too small for what we're looking for so we haven't landed on anything yet," he said.
A group of 40 clients and Sunnyfield staff utilised the hub at High Street, Maitland and it had a sensory room, learning areas and a kitchen for clients to learn how to cook.
"It was a valuable asset for our clients," Mr Hyland said.
In a time of need, Mr Hyland said the Maitland community offered Sunnyfield with the upmost generosity and support following the fire that took everything.
"The support has been encouraging that people are thinking about the people we support and the staff," he said.
"We've had lots of local businesses reach out offering to donate various pieces of equipment for when we find a new home."
Sunnyfield has been a staple disability provider in the region for more than 70 years and Mr Hyland said it's important that they find a new location in the greater Maitland area.
"For people with disabilities, routine and familiarity is very important," he said.
Sunnyfield is now calling on the Maitland community for any monetary donations or equipment such as computers, desks and chairs.
"Anything else that the community can do to help us get back on our feet, we'd really appreciate it," Mr Hyland said.
