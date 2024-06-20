Your guide to what's on in Maitland - walking tours and night markets

THE SHOWGROUND
Visit the Winter Markets at Maitland Showground this Friday from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday from 12pm to 8pm. Enjoy a wide selection of gourmet food and dessert vendors, boutique retail stalls and plenty of activities for kids, including rides, jumping castles and carnival games. Entry is $2 per person at the gate. Search for the Maitland WinterMarkets event on Facebook for updates.
CARTOON CAMP
EAST MAITLAND
Join Maitland Cartooning Kids Club on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 for cartoon camp. It's for children aged four to 16, with four classes run by a professional cartoonist. All art materials and snacks provided. Class themes are; class one (Saturday 10am to 2pm) is colourful, Hawaiian and tropical. Class two (Saturday 2pm to 6pm) is pyjamas and teddy bears. Class three (Saturday 6pm to 9pm) is dark clothes. Class four (Sunday 10am to 2pm) is Barbie, glitter, Taylor Swift and movie stars. Book in at www.illustrating-man.com.au and select the Hunter Valley class. Cost is $39 per class.
HERITAGE FEST
Enjoy a trip back to the 1950s with vintage fashion and music at Emmy-Lou's Vintage Fashion Parade on Saturday night from 6pm to 8.30pm. Upon arrival, receive a complimentary glass of bubbly, tea or coffee and a vintage themed mini grazing box before the main event begins. Get tickets ($30 adults, $20 children) at maitlandheritagefest.com.au.
WALKING TOURS
HERITAGE FEST
Join historian Kevin Short on Sunday, June 23 from 1.45pm to 2.45pm for a tour exploring the fascinating stories behind Maitland Park's monuments, or gain insights into the rich history of Maitland and Lorn with historian Michael Belcher for a walking tour also on Sunday from 2.45pm to 3.45pm. Get tickets ($25 adults, $10 children) at https://maitlandheritagefest.com.au.
STREET EATS
CHISHOLM
Street Eats has your Friday night plans sorted. Head down to Whitewater Adventure Park in Chisholm from 5pm to 8pm and enjoy a variety of food trucks and live music - perfect for a family picnic or catching up with friends.
