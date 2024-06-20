Your guide to what's on in Maitland - walking tours and night markets

Join Maitland Cartooning Kids Club on Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 for cartoon camp. It's for children aged four to 16, with four classes run by a professional cartoonist. All art materials and snacks provided. Class themes are; class one (Saturday 10am to 2pm) is colourful, Hawaiian and tropical. Class two (Saturday 2pm to 6pm) is pyjamas and teddy bears. Class three (Saturday 6pm to 9pm) is dark clothes. Class four (Sunday 10am to 2pm) is Barbie, glitter, Taylor Swift and movie stars. Book in at www.illustrating-man.com.au and select the Hunter Valley class. Cost is $39 per class.