Campbell Knox joins council election race for the Greens

Greens candidate Campbell Knox is in the running for a seat on Maitland council in the September local government election.
The 21-year-old education student, if elected, would be the youngest councillor Maitland's ever had.
Mr Knox has been endorsed as the NSW Green's candidate for Ward 1. He ran for Maitland council in the 2021 local government election when he was 18-years-old.
Revitalising the river, preserving our past and investing in the future will be Mr Knox's priorities if elected.
"I think council should represent the diversity of our community, I think we have some young people on council but at least in Ward 1 we haven't had much youth perspective on things and I think engaging with youth would be very nice," he said.
"I think having people that are passionate about the environment and investing back in the community [is important]."
Mr Knox is studying history and English teaching and works in childcare. He is involved in Maitland Repertory Theatre, Rotary and Landcare.
He said he is in the process of putting together a full Greens team with a candidate in every ward, and is also planning on putting his hand up as the Greens' mayoral candidate.
"We're hoping the Greens can be that new option for people, that new option that actually pushes for these progressive things such as better land care, accessible roads and infrastructure, actually prioritising things like public transport, prioritising things like our arts, our heritage, our culture as a city," Mr Knox said.
In particular, Mr Knox is passionate about advocating for enclosed fencing at RH Taylor Park in Lorn, to make it safer for children and pets.
"It's a good tool for the area, the community getting out and engaging in nature and having that healing experience, but you know, you want to ensure your dogs and young kids are safe, so just some proper fencing makes all the difference," he said.
Mr Knox is also interested in advocating for a performing arts centre in Maitland, which he said would be used by a lot of different community groups.
