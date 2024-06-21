A world of pure imagination: step into the story of Wonka

Hunter Valley Grammar School's upcoming musical dives head-first into the world of joy, colour, energy and pure imagination.
The talented cast and crew is putting on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory the Broadway musical, based on the chidren's novel by Roald Dahl.
It's been a huge effort with about 50 students involved in the cast and crew, with students taking on roles in the orchestra and in costumes, props, media, lighting, makeup and hospitality teams.
Show director and head of drama Jennie Rohr said the talent of the students is incredible, with the full 22-person cast all swinging into different roles throughout the show.
"We've got a really dynamic, small cast so they're swinging a lot, so I'm really impressed with this cast because one minute they're a towns person, the next minute they've jumped into Bavaria, holding a pretzel doing this amazing Bavarian dance," Ms Rohr said.
"They're a really versatile cast and I'm really proud of that because their skills have grown so much, they're doing lots of transformational acting, very quick costume changes, and really high skill because we don't actually run dance as an elective here so they have to be triple threats."
Meisha Harvie is playing Willy Wonka and Imogen Duns is the titular Charlie Bucket, and both are on stage for all 19 songs.
The cast is made up of students from year nine to 12, and they have been rehearsing about three times a week in their own time before and after school, and even on some Sundays.
The school's production is choreographed by Elizabeth Ernst and musically directed by Amber Lewis.
Ms Rohr said she has given nods to all three Charlie/Willy Wonka films in the set design, and audiences can look forward to the transformation from dull to colourful once Willy Wonka enters the other characters' lives.
"It's just joyful, it's whimsical, it's a beloved tale. I think everyone knows it, so I think it's one of those stories and it's nice to come and see a fresh interpretation," Ms Rohr said.
"These kids give it their all, there's so much energy and colour.
"I really want to outreach to the community because I feel like we do all this hard work and we only see it for ourselves, so it's really about community engagement and showing people what these kids can do."
There will be four performances from June 25 to June 28.
In particular, the school is encouraging the community to come along to the matinee on Wednesday, June 26. Visit events.humanitix.com/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-u9qpum83/tickets for tickets ($28).
